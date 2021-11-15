Advertisement

Topeka man facing drug charges after weekend traffic stop

Jesse Leroy Davis, 32, of Topeka was arrested early Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing drug charges after he was arrested early Sunday morning in Jackson County.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Jesse Leroy Davis, 32, of Topeka, was pulled over near 150th and Q. Road SUV shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Morse says Davis was driving a Dodge SUV and was stopped for a traffic infraction.

Davis was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, no ignition interlock device, and transporting an open container.

