Advertisement

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man with Dementia

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the The...
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the The Wichita Police Department for a missing 90-year-old Wichita man.(KWCH)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sedgwick County - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the The Wichita Police Department for a missing 90-year-old Wichita man.

Authorities say the whereabouts of 90 year-old, Kenneth Bradford, are unknown, and officials are askign for the the public’s help locating him.

He was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of South Tracy, in Wichita, on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Bradford is driving a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Impala with a handicap tag numbered 56861.

Bradford is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical diagnoses that require medication. He was last seen wearing a red honor flight t-shirt, tan pants, and black dress shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Kenneth Bradford or have any additional information, you are asked to please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Crews battle Saturday morning structure fire in North Topeka

Latest News

Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011
Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka bring controversy in the community
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka bring controversy in the community
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Topeka woman looks to reunite found photo album with family
Topeka woman looking to reunite found photo album with family