Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man with Dementia

Sedgwick County - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the The Wichita Police Department for a missing 90-year-old Wichita man.

Authorities say the whereabouts of 90 year-old, Kenneth Bradford, are unknown, and officials are askign for the the public’s help locating him.

He was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of South Tracy, in Wichita, on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Bradford is driving a maroon 2014 Chevrolet Impala with a handicap tag numbered 56861.

Bradford is showing early signs of dementia and has other medical diagnoses that require medication. He was last seen wearing a red honor flight t-shirt, tan pants, and black dress shoes.

If you know the whereabouts of Kenneth Bradford or have any additional information, you are asked to please call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.