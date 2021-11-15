Small fire causes nearly $90k in damage to Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire Officials say a small fire at a southwest Manhattan home caused nearly $90,000 in damage over the weekend.

Manhattan Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says crews were called to 120 S. Wreath around 5:23 a.m. Saturday on reports of the smell of smoke, and a carbon monoxide detector sounding.

When they arrived, crews found a smoldering fire in the garage.

The fire was quickly put out.

Crews cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Almes says the blaze was caused by an aquarium heater located in the garage.

It caused an estimated $85,000 damage to the home’s contents and about $3,000 damage to the structure.

Owners of the home are listed as David and Kristen Dreiling.

