Advertisement

Small fire causes nearly $90k in damage to Manhattan home

120 S. Wreath, Manhattan.
120 S. Wreath, Manhattan.(Manhattan Fire Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire Officials say a small fire at a southwest Manhattan home caused nearly $90,000 in damage over the weekend.

Manhattan Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Ryan Almes says crews were called to 120 S. Wreath around 5:23 a.m. Saturday on reports of the smell of smoke, and a carbon monoxide detector sounding.

When they arrived, crews found a smoldering fire in the garage.

The fire was quickly put out.

Crews cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Almes says the blaze was caused by an aquarium heater located in the garage.

It caused an estimated $85,000 damage to the home’s contents and about $3,000 damage to the structure.

Owners of the home are listed as David and Kristen Dreiling.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community

Latest News

The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers met Monday morning to begin the process of certifying...
Shawnee Co. Board of Canvassers certify election results
Jesse Leroy Davis, 32, of Topeka was arrested early Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
Topeka man facing drug charges after weekend traffic stop
The Washburn University Marching Ichabods and the Topeka High School drumline will be featured...
Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle Campaign on Friday night at Washburn University
Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of a gold ring valued at $5,600 from a...
Gold engagement ring valued at $5,600 reported stolen from Manhattan jewelry store