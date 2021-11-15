Shawnee Co. Board of Canvassers certify election results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers met Monday to certify the 2021 General Election results.

Commissioners, Aaron Mays, Kevin Cook, and Bill Riphan along with Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, were able to deal with any questions regarding provisional ballots. That is any ballot that could not be counted on election day.

Howell said there are three main reasons why a ballot would not count; if a person was not registered to vote, they forgot to update their registration, or they no longer live in the county.

He also told commissioners the audit of their voting system, required by state law following an election, went well.

”We verified that all of the counts from every machine matched basically a secondhand count by election workers,” Howell continued saying, “A team of Republican and Democrats actually went through those precincts that were randomly drawn and verified that the counts in those races came out exactly as we published on election night.”

Howell said he does not believe there are enough provisional ballots to change the outcome of the election.

The final results will be posted on the Shawnee County Election Office website around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.