Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Board of Canvassers certify election results

The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers met Monday morning to begin the process of certifying...
The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers met Monday morning to begin the process of certifying the 2021 election results.(Alyssa Willetts)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Board of Canvassers met Monday to certify the 2021 General Election results.

Commissioners, Aaron Mays, Kevin Cook, and Bill Riphan along with Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, were able to deal with any questions regarding provisional ballots. That is any ballot that could not be counted on election day.

Howell said there are three main reasons why a ballot would not count; if a person was not registered to vote, they forgot to update their registration, or they no longer live in the county.

He also told commissioners the audit of their voting system, required by state law following an election, went well.

”We verified that all of the counts from every machine matched basically a secondhand count by election workers,” Howell continued saying, “A team of Republican and Democrats actually went through those precincts that were randomly drawn and verified that the counts in those races came out exactly as we published on election night.”

Howell said he does not believe there are enough provisional ballots to change the outcome of the election.

The final results will be posted on the Shawnee County Election Office website around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community

Latest News

Jesse Leroy Davis, 32, of Topeka was arrested early Sunday morning in Jackson Co.
Topeka man facing drug charges after weekend traffic stop
The Washburn University Marching Ichabods and the Topeka High School drumline will be featured...
Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle Campaign on Friday night at Washburn University
Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of a gold ring valued at $5,600 from a...
Gold engagement ring valued at $5,600 reported stolen from Manhattan jewelry store
New treatment for knee pain brings relief to Topeka patients
New treatment for knee pain brings relief to Topeka patients