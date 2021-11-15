Advertisement

Salvation Army to kick off Red Kettle Campaign on Friday night at Washburn University

The Washburn University Marching Ichabods and the Topeka High School drumline will be featured at the Topeka Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at Yager Stadium on the Washburn University campus.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Performances by the Washburn University Marching Ichabods and the Topeka High School drumline will highlight the Topeka Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kickoff later this week.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Yager Stadium on the Washburn University campus.

Bell-ringing for 2021 will begin Friday, Nov. 26th, at select locations in the capital city. Salvation Army officials say the fundraising goal this year is $260,000.

Funds generated through the Red Kettle Campaign will benefit those in the Topeka community who need emergency assistance, including food and shelter.

Monies raised during the Red Kettle Campaign stays in the Topeka area, Salvation Army officials said.

The funds will provide food boxes and toys for families through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.

Funds also will be used to provide year-round assistance through the Salvation Army’s social service programs including emergency assistance in rent and utilities; a food pantry; and a community meal program.

Gary Yager is the 2021 Red Kettle campaign chairman.

Volunteers are needed for bell-ringing during the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. Individuals/groups can sign up at www.registertoring.com.

In Shawnee County, the Topeka Salvation Army has been assisting families and individuals since 1886.

