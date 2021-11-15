Report: Kansas ranks 4th for overweight kids

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas kids and adults are tipping the scales in a new report that measures the most overweight and obese states in the country.

According personal finance website Wallethub.com, Kansas is ranked #15 when it comes to percentage of obese adults, and #4 for percentage of overweight children.

Kansas did not rank in the top 5 for states with highest percentage of obese children.

In the study, Wallethub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 metrics.

Those metrics included how much sugary beverages children consume, and obesity-related health care costs.

Kansas also ranked #29 for percentage of physically inactive adults, and #15 for percentage of adults with high cholesterol, #21 for percentage of adults eating less than one serving of fruits/vegetables per day, #21 for percentage of adults with Type 2 diabetes, #17 for percentage of adults with high blood pressure, and #10 for the state’s obesity-related death rate.

The states with the highest percentage of obese adults include Mississippi (#1), West Virginia (#2), Alabama (#3), Louisiana (#4), and Arkansas (#5).

The states with the highest percentage of overweight children include West Virginia (#1), Ohio (#2), New York (#3), and New Mexico (#5); and Kentucky (#1), Rhode Island (#2), Alaska (#3), Arkansas and Oklahoma (T-4) were listed as having the highest percentage in obese children.

The healthiest states according to the report include Utah, Colorado, Massachusetts, Hawaii and Minnesota. Overall least healthiest states include West Virginia (#1), Mississippi (#2), Arkansas (#3), Kentucky (#4), Alabama (#5).

