Advertisement

One killed when semis collide Friday in northwest Kansas

One person was killed Friday afternoon when a pair of semi-trailers collided near Palco in...
One person was killed Friday afternoon when a pair of semi-trailers collided near Palco in northwest Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALCO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Friday afternoon when a pair of semi-trailers collided in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of county roads 3 and X, about a mile south of Palco in Rooks County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer was westbound on County Road X when it failed to yield right of way and collided with a 2000 Sterling semi-trailer that was northbound on County Road 3.

After the collision, both semis entered a field northwest of the intersection and struck a power pole.

The driver of the Sterling semi-trailer, Michael L. Towns, 69, of Palco, was transported to Hays Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Towns wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Freighliner, Jean C. De La Roche, 28, of Great Bend, was taken to Rooks County Health Center with minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
How long will this last?
A warm start to the week
Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011
Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011
Topeka woman looks to reunite found photo album with family
Topeka woman looking to reunite found photo album with family