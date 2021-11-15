One killed when semis collide Friday in northwest Kansas

PALCO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Friday afternoon when a pair of semi-trailers collided in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of county roads 3 and X, about a mile south of Palco in Rooks County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2019 Freightliner semi-trailer was westbound on County Road X when it failed to yield right of way and collided with a 2000 Sterling semi-trailer that was northbound on County Road 3.

After the collision, both semis entered a field northwest of the intersection and struck a power pole.

The driver of the Sterling semi-trailer, Michael L. Towns, 69, of Palco, was transported to Hays Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Towns wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Freighliner, Jean C. De La Roche, 28, of Great Bend, was taken to Rooks County Health Center with minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.