New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black businessman but, one group doesn’t agree with how the plan would tear them down.

Three downtown buildings located at 7th and Quincy Avenue, right behind Evergy Plaza are known as the Nick Chiles buildings. They were built in the late 1800′s.

Seth Wagoner, CEO of Aim Strategies says they hope to bring the area to new life, “when it comes down to it unfortunately kind of gonna have to start and rebuild.”

“We bought these buildings because we were tired of seeing them deteriorate and we wanted to do something special especially since the cities made such a big investment in the downtown plaza here and we really wanted to deliver something,” Wagoner explained.

Nick Chiles was a civil rights leader and hotel owner. He moved to Topeka in 1886 and founded one of the top-selling publications to African Americans, the Topeka plain-dealer.

“Nick Chiles was not only historical in the black community, he was historical nationally, he was a political activist,” Christine Smith said.

“Within two years he pretty much gave the black community economic wealth. He was really big on education, so this is around the same era of as the KTI to Kansas, which was the first African American vocational school western out of Mississippi - all of African American culture was migrating here in Topeka and it was thriving and these buildings are a representation of that,” Smith explained.

Which is why Christine Smith and the Save the Nick Chiles Building Committee believe the buildings should be saved.

“These buildings represent a place and time were African Americans migrated here to Topeka and establish a settlement, a community, a culture, economic wealth, and a place for their social networking to thrive,” Smith emphasized.

Aim Strategies purchased the buildings in 2017.

Wagoner says the second through fourth floors haven’t been occupied since the mid 90s, causing deterioration, “we had to have the entire top floor environmentally remediated because it was covered of bird droppings and there’s dead pigeons everywhere.’

“We got all the asbestos out of the buildings as well, I think one of the things with the buildings that such a struggle is none of the floors above the first floor meet code at all,” Wagoner added.

Wagoner says renovating the buildings would cost three million to 16-million dollars.

So they plan to demolish, and rebuild - with space for a restaurant, ice cream shop, courtyard - and an open-air museum, paying tribute to Chiles.

“We’re hoping no matter what we do here to just bring more awareness to what a great man he was, what a great Topekan he was,” Wagoner said. “We paid homage to the history of everything that we’ve done and redeveloping downtown and we just want to continue that here.”

But, Smith says the changes would still erase Chiles history, “the property managers right now are going to the city council and proposing to demolish the buildings. They have a responsibility to uphold the landmarks historic commission guidelines to preserve the buildings and they’ have failed to uphold a responsibility to follow those guidelines.”

The group is petitioning to save the buildings, but Wagoner hopes they can reach a compromise.

“I would say our efforts to work with them and meet with then has not ended. If somebody can come up with the funding and it shows that they have funding to take care of these buildings beyond what our acquisition costs and what we put into these buildings, and we’d be glad to sell it to them if they feel they can you know restore it.”

Aim Strategies will meet with Nick Chiles’ direct descendants on November 19 .

The company says they’re working with a Baylor University professor to tell Chiles story and develop exhibits for the museum.

