Advertisement

Mower fire spreads to Manhattan home

2924 Hickory Court, Manhattan, KS
2924 Hickory Court, Manhattan, KS(Manhattan Fire Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire officials say a mower fire spread to the exterior of a home on the city’s southwest side Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m.

According to Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, crews were called to a home at 2924 Hickory Court. When they arrived they located the fire underneath the mower deck that had spread to the outside of a the home.

It was extinguished in 10 minutes, but not before causing an estimated $4,000 damage to the house and $1,200 damage to the mower.

Almes said while at the scene, Manhattan Fire received another report of a fire at 720 Frey Drive at 3:21 p.m.

Crews responded and found a small fire on the back of the garage -- it was put out in less than five minutes. Officials say it was partially extinguished by a Riley Co. Police Officer prior to their arrival.

720 Frey Drive, Manhattan, KS.
720 Frey Drive, Manhattan, KS.(Manhattan Fire Dept.)

That fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to the home and $50 to contents.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road

Latest News

13 News at Six
Yeti the Reindeer will spend the holidays at the Topeka Zoo
Topeka Zoo welcomes special guests for the holidays
(File)
Report: Kansas ranks 4th for overweight kids
Brandon Keazer
Manhattan names new airport director