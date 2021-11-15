Mower fire spreads to Manhattan home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Fire officials say a mower fire spread to the exterior of a home on the city’s southwest side Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m.

According to Manhattan Fire Deputy Chief Ryan Almes, crews were called to a home at 2924 Hickory Court. When they arrived they located the fire underneath the mower deck that had spread to the outside of a the home.

It was extinguished in 10 minutes, but not before causing an estimated $4,000 damage to the house and $1,200 damage to the mower.

Almes said while at the scene, Manhattan Fire received another report of a fire at 720 Frey Drive at 3:21 p.m.

Crews responded and found a small fire on the back of the garage -- it was put out in less than five minutes. Officials say it was partially extinguished by a Riley Co. Police Officer prior to their arrival.

720 Frey Drive, Manhattan, KS. (Manhattan Fire Dept.)

That fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damage to the home and $50 to contents.

No injuries were reported.

