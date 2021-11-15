Monday forecast: A warm start to the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy these next 2 days with unseasonably mild temperatures before a cold front Tuesday night brings highs back down to near or slightly below average.

It’s going to be a pretty quiet week with mainly dry conditions. The only rain chance in the 8 day is Tuesday night with a cold front but it looks to mainly affect areas along and east of HWY 75 meaning most spots will likely stay dry. After Tuesday night there is a slight chance of rain this weekend but it’s still too low of a chance to officially put in the 8 day.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 33 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds SW/W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 40s. Light wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

A cold front late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will continue to usher in colder air during the day on Wednesday. The combination of the continued cold air moving in and the cloud cover may lead to steady temperatures all day with very little warming.

Gusts are expected to be between 20-30 mph throughout the week (today the only exception) and while Thursday may end up being sunny, Wednesday through the weekend will at least be partly cloudy skies with some sun at times.

Looking ahead to the long range: The quiet weather pattern does look to continue into next week which of course is Thanksgiving. While this is likely to change, the northern half of the country looks to be where the bulk of the precipitation and hazardous travel weather will be on Wednesday. While it stays dry for us in Kansas and the surrounding areas, we may get a cold blast just in time for Thanksgiving where highs may be close to 40° with a gradual warming trend throughout the holiday weekend.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today and tomorrow’s warm weather with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures below freezing are likely for most if not all of northeast Kansas Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Expect a dry week but don’t be surprised by some light rain Tuesday night and an even lower chance Saturday night with the 2 cold fronts of the week.



