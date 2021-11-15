Advertisement

Manhattan names new airport director

Brandon Keazer
By Melissa Brunner
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s airport has a new person in the pilot’s seat.

Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr announced Monday he’d named Brandon Keazer the new director of Manhattan Regional Airport. Keazer has been the assistant director since 2015, and worked for the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority before that.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Brandon’s experience, expertise, and capabilities,” Fehr said. “His knowledge of our airport, the city government organization, and the region in general are great strengths and will allow for a seamless transition.  Clearly as Assistant Airport Director for more than six years, Brandon has prepared for this next level and we are excited to have him advance his career with us.”

As director, Keazer will oversee daily management and operations of the airport, including maintenance, construction projects, community relations, finances and security.

“The airport has gone through a lot of changes over the last six years. We completed a terminal expansion project, started accepting larger commercial aircraft, and made significant security requirement updates,” Keazer said. “Those changes were challenging and provided good experience to help me prepare for the future. I look forward to continuing my working relationship with staff, tenants, and airport stakeholders.”

Previous director Jesse Romo left to become director of airports for the city of Wichita.

