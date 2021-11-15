Man sentenced to 54+ years for violent attack of SNCO jail guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ray Anthony Miles will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for violently attacking a Shawnee Co. jail guard in July 2019.

In a release, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said Miles was sentenced to 653 months in prison on Monday.

In August, Miles, 57, was convicted of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Battery, and Battery Against a Corrections Officer.

Authorities said the attack occurred July 31, 2019, inside a module in the Shawnee County Jail. Corrections Specialist Kourtney Flynn was trying to retrieve a cordless phone from Miles’ cell.

According to an affidavit, Miles was able to push Flynn to an isolated area of the jail, and tried to stab her several times with a pen. It took several other workers to restrain him.

Flynn previously testified she was struck 10 to 15 times and her head was slammed into the floor during the attack, which lasted about a minute. She suffered a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a displaced tooth, bruised orbital socket bones, a large knot on the back of her head, and multiple scratches to her head and neck, a court affidavit said.

At the time of the attack, Miles was serving the final 12 months of a sentence tied to an attack at WIBW-TV where Miles threw a lamp through the front doors of the station before stabbing two employees.

