Man sentenced to 54+ years for violent attack of SNCO jail guard

Ray Miles, 57, was sentenced to 263 months in prison for the attempted murder of a Shawnee Co. Jail Guard in July 2019.
Ray Miles, 57, was sentenced to 263 months in prison for the attempted murder of a Shawnee Co. Jail Guard in July 2019.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ray Anthony Miles will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars for violently attacking a Shawnee Co. jail guard in July 2019.

In a release, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said Miles was sentenced to 653 months in prison on Monday.

In August, Miles, 57, was convicted of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Aggravated Battery, and Battery Against a Corrections Officer.

Authorities said the attack occurred July 31, 2019, inside a module in the Shawnee County Jail. Corrections Specialist Kourtney Flynn was trying to retrieve a cordless phone from Miles’ cell.

According to an affidavit, Miles was able to push Flynn to an isolated area of the jail, and tried to stab her several times with a pen. It took several other workers to restrain him.

Previous Reports
WIBW-TV assailant accused of "brutal attack" on corrections officer

From Aug. 21, 2019.

Ray Anthony Miles
Inmate acts as own attorney in jail attack case

From Sept. 3, 2020

Ray Miles (Source: Shawnee Co. Dept of Corrections)
Affidavit: Miles used pen to attack corrections officer; made threats to other officers

From Oct. 15, 2019

(WIBW/Shawn Wheat)
Judge hears victim screaming as she is beaten in county jail

From Feb. 10, 2020.

Flynn previously testified she was struck 10 to 15 times and her head was slammed into the floor during the attack, which lasted about a minute. She suffered a closed head injury, a closed fracture of the nasal bone, a displaced tooth, bruised orbital socket bones, a large knot on the back of her head, and multiple scratches to her head and neck, a court affidavit said.

At the time of the attack, Miles was serving the final 12 months of a sentence tied to an attack at WIBW-TV where Miles threw a lamp through the front doors of the station before stabbing two employees.

