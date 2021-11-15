Advertisement

Gold engagement ring valued at $5,600 reported stolen from Manhattan jewelry store

Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of a gold ring valued at $5,600 from a...
Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of a gold ring valued at $5,600 from a Manhattan jewelry store.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of a gold ring valued at $5,600 from a Manhattan jewelry store.

According to Riley County police officials, the theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday at Danenberg Jewelers, 425 Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan.

Riley County police reports indicated an unknown person stole a 14-karat, yellow-gold engagement ring on Oct. 14.

The estimated loss associated with the theft was approximately $5,600. 

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year

Latest News

New treatment for knee pain brings relief to Topeka patients
New treatment for knee pain brings relief to Topeka patients
One person was killed Friday afternoon when a pair of semi-trailers collided near Palco in...
One killed when semis collide Friday in northwest Kansas
How long will this last?
A warm start to the week
Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011
Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011