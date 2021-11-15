Gold engagement ring valued at $5,600 reported stolen from Manhattan jewelry store
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the recent theft of a gold ring valued at $5,600 from a Manhattan jewelry store.
According to Riley County police officials, the theft was reported at 2:11 p.m. Friday at Danenberg Jewelers, 425 Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan.
Riley County police reports indicated an unknown person stole a 14-karat, yellow-gold engagement ring on Oct. 14.
The estimated loss associated with the theft was approximately $5,600.
Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
