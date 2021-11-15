Fire crews battle house fire Sunday morning in SW Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department battled a house fire Sunday morning in Southwest Topeka.
TFD says shortly after 10:00 AM, a fire was discovered at 326 SW Orchard Street Topeka, Kansas.
When fire crews arrived, they noticed light smoke showing from a two-story house.
Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, quickly extinguishing the fire and keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin.
Topeka fire said a search of the house revealed that all occupants were able to self-evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival.
The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fire as accidental, electrical.
The estimated cost of damage is $5500. No smoke detectors were present within the structure of fire origin.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.