Emporia State named two-seed in NCAA Touranment

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State learned their postseason fate in the Division-II NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

The Lady Hornets were named the two-seed in the Central Region. That means ESU will be able to host upcoming matches.

In the opening round, Emporia State will play Northwest Missouri. That match will be played Friday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m at the ESU Pitch.

“Very proud,” Mackenzie Dimarco, Emporia State junior forward, said. “We had our short spring season that was kind of like a little teaser that we had. And, being able to actually perform this season and pull off these wins is huge for us and I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

“We’ve slowly built up to this point and so we are definitely at our peak right now and it’s a great way to put an end to like the regular season and then getting a championship as well is just amazing,” Aislinn Hughes, Emporia State senior midfielder, said. “So I’m really excited for the national tournament as well because we do have some serious potential to go pretty far in it.”

Below is the list of the rest of the Central Region:

1. Central Missouri (17-3-1)

2. Emporia State (18-2-0)

3. Bemidji St. (18-1-2)

4. Minnesota St. (17-2-2)

5. Oklahoma Baptist (13-5-1)

6. Central Oklahoma (13-5-2)

7. Northwest Missouri St. (13-6-1)

8. Southwestern Oklahoma (13-6-1)

