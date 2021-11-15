Advertisement

Emporia State named two-seed in NCAA Touranment

Emporia State gathered at Emporia's Country Club to watch the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament...
Emporia State gathered at Emporia's Country Club to watch the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State learned their postseason fate in the Division-II NCAA women’s soccer tournament.

The Lady Hornets were named the two-seed in the Central Region. That means ESU will be able to host upcoming matches.

In the opening round, Emporia State will play Northwest Missouri. That match will be played Friday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m at the ESU Pitch.

“Very proud,” Mackenzie Dimarco, Emporia State junior forward, said. “We had our short spring season that was kind of like a little teaser that we had. And, being able to actually perform this season and pull off these wins is huge for us and I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

“We’ve slowly built up to this point and so we are definitely at our peak right now and it’s a great way to put an end to like the regular season and then getting a championship as well is just amazing,” Aislinn Hughes, Emporia State senior midfielder, said. “So I’m really excited for the national tournament as well because we do have some serious potential to go pretty far in it.”

Below is the list of the rest of the Central Region:

1. Central Missouri (17-3-1)

2. Emporia State (18-2-0)

3. Bemidji St. (18-1-2)

4. Minnesota St. (17-2-2)

5. Oklahoma Baptist (13-5-1)

6. Central Oklahoma (13-5-2)

7. Northwest Missouri St. (13-6-1)

8. Southwestern Oklahoma (13-6-1)

A link to the full bracket can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Angel Perkins, age 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was transported to the Taylor County...
57-year-old Kansas man dies after his SUV rolls
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
A developer hopes to bring new life to three buildings once owned by a prominent black...
New plans for three historical buildings in downtown Topeka brings controversy in the community
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road

Latest News

New treatment for knee pain brings relief to Topeka patients
New treatment for knee pain brings relief to Topeka patients
Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011
Washburn selected to D-II Playoffs for first time since 2011
Emporia State's women's soccer team won the programs first MIAA Conference Championship on...
Emporia State women's soccer wins the MIAA Conference Touranment
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs into Las Vegas Raiders outside...
Chiefs reclaims AFC West Divisional lead in dominant 41-14 win over Raiders