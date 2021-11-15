Chiefs reclaims AFC West Divisional lead in dominant 41-14 win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have won three straight games after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14. The win gave Kansas City the lead in the AFC West Division.

Kansas City put the first points on the board. Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill open in the end zone for the touchdown pass.

The Raiders tied it up with a Derek Carr touchdown toss to Hunter Renfrow.

Kansas City went on to score 10 unanswered points to close out the first half, highlighted by Mahomes and Hill hooking up for the pairs second touchdown connection of the day. KC led 17-7 at the half.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 17#Raiders: 7



In the second half, the Chiefs finally returned to their high-powered form.

After giving up a Raiders touchdown, a 13-play, 82-yard drive was capitalized by rookie tight end Noah Gray catching his first career NFL touchdown.

Kansas City got three more points after forcing a fumble to lead by 13.

The next Raiders possession also ended in an intercepted pass by Daniel Sorensen.

It seemed as though the Chiefs ensuing drive was stuffed, but on fourth down punter Tommy Townsend found Marcus Kemp for a first down. A few plays later, Mahomes fired deep and running back Darrel Williams caught a great touchdown over a Raiders defender. KC took a 34-14 lead.

For good measure, Mahomes threw a final touchdown pass to former K-State receiver Byron Pringle. After this score, Kansas City had put up 24 unanswered points.

Patrick Mahomes returned to his League MVP form in the win. He completed 35/50 passes for 406 yards and 5 touchdowns. He threw touchdowns to four different receivers.

This marks the third time in Mahomes’ career that he has thrown for 400+ yards and 5+ passing touchdowns in a game. According to NFL Research, all quarterbacks in the league combined have reached that mark only 4 times since Mahomes entered the league in 2017.

Kansas City (6-4) returns home to play the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 3:25 p.m. The game is scheduled to be broadcasted on FOX.

