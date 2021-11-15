Advertisement

Area communities awarded IKE transportation funds

Monday morning Gov. Kelly joined Secretary Lorenz and the Kansas Department of Transportation...
Monday morning Gov. Kelly joined Secretary Lorenz and the Kansas Department of Transportation outside Linwood Elem. to announce 20 new infrastructure projects under the bipartisan IKE Transportation Plan.(Facebook.com/GovLauraKelly)
By Chris Fisher and Tori Whalen
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six northeast Kansas communities will get a portion of $9.4 million in grants awarded by the Dept. of Transportation.

According to a release from Gov. Laura Kelly’s office, 20 new projects have been awarded funding from the state’s “IKE Transportation Program.”

Six of the 20 projects are located in Northeast Kansas.

Those include:

- Geometric Improvements to K-32 and Stillwell Rd. in Leavenworth Co.

- Main Street and 3rd Street Sidewalk Improvements in Carbondale, in Osage Co.

- Main Street Improvements in Vermillion, in Marshall Co.

- 11th Terrace Road Extension in Marshall Co.

- Acceleration/Deceleration Lanes in Coffey Co.

- 14th St. Improvements in Abilene, in Dickinson Co.

For a full list of projects approved, click here.

“These 20 new Cost Share projects will repair and modernize transportation infrastructure in communities across Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “I want to congratulate all of the communities that were awarded projects and thank them for their collaboration in this program. My administration is committed to fixing and maintaining our roads and bridges in every corner of the state.”

The announcement was made at 10 a.m. Monday at the new Linwood Elementary School in Linwood, Kansas (Leavenworth Co.) located at 215 Park St.

Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz was also at the announcement and described what the recent awards would mean for KDOT.

“With today’s announcement, KDOT has selected more than 100 Cost Share projects since the program began in 2019,” Secretary Lorenz, said. “That means in two short years, we’ve moved almost $97 million out the door along with $68 million in additional local funds. That’s a significant investment in Kansas taxpayer dollars to solve Kansas’ transportation needs that otherwise couldn’t be addressed.”

The amount each project was allocated was not immediately available.

