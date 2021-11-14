Advertisement

Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit

Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following a pursuit early Saturday morning.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) – Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following a pursuit early Saturday morning. 

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 1:38 AM that the PBPN Police were in pursuit of a vehicle near 174th and L. Road. 

Jackson County Sheriff’s said deputies entered the pursuit prior to the black Saturn approaching K-16 Hwy. The vehicle headed east into Holton and east on K-116 Hwy.

A Jackson County Deputy deployed a tire deflation device that eventually disabled the Saturn around 2 a.m. in the 14000 block of K-116 Hwy. 

Two of the four occupants were placed under arrest.

The driver was Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee and eluding, and traffic charges. 

The passenger was Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. 

The Holton Police Department assisted with the capture of these suspects.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes

Latest News

Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
Emporia State finishes season 6-5 with loss to #4 Northwest Missouri
Emporia State finishes season 6-5 with loss to #4 Northwest Missouri
#24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2
#24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2
Biscuits and Gravy breakfast served by Keats Lions Club
Biscuits and gravy breakfast raises money for Keats Lions Club