Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) – Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following a pursuit early Saturday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 1:38 AM that the PBPN Police were in pursuit of a vehicle near 174th and L. Road.

Jackson County Sheriff’s said deputies entered the pursuit prior to the black Saturn approaching K-16 Hwy. The vehicle headed east into Holton and east on K-116 Hwy.

A Jackson County Deputy deployed a tire deflation device that eventually disabled the Saturn around 2 a.m. in the 14000 block of K-116 Hwy.

Two of the four occupants were placed under arrest.

The driver was Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee and eluding, and traffic charges.

The passenger was Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The Holton Police Department assisted with the capture of these suspects.

