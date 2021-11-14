Advertisement

Sunday night forecast: Some areas will hit 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon!

Enjoy the nice weather Monday and Tuesday because it doesn’t last long this time of year
70s return to the area tomorrow!
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today felt good in the Sun, but wait until tomorrow. Lows tonight will be near 40 degrees with highs both Monday and Tuesday in the 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds turning to the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Here we go again with warm weather returning for Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be abit breezy at times with southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph and gusts upwards of 25 mph. Monday night will be in the mid 40s with Tuesday afternoon being a degree or two warmer than Monday likely in the low 70s. Both days will be mostly sunny. A cold front puts an end to the nice temperatures Tuesday night.

It’s uncertain if there will be any rain with Tuesday night’s cold front, but something that you can almost guarantee is that it will be strong knocking our high temperatures back in to the 50s for Wednesday and maybe the upper 40s on Thursday. There is a chance for a freeze Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

Mild weather returns for Friday - Sunday with skies remaining partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a weak cold front late in the day Saturday. Highs will generally be in the 50s though for the three day period.

Right now, there could be a cold snap right before Thanksgiving in the middle of next week. Lows could be as cold as the 20s again with highs stuck in the mid 40s, but take note that this is 10+ days out and things can change between now and then.

Warmer to start the week then turning cooler to end it
Taking Action:

  1. Enjoy the nice weather tomorrow and Tuesday!
  2. A freeze is possible again this coming Wednesday night. Be sure to take precautions and bring in or cover any plants (the ones you have left anyway) you may want to keep for a bit longer.

Crews battle Saturday morning structure fire in North Topeka

