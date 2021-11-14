Sunday forecast: Gradual clearing skies with a chilly NW breeze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will continue to be a little chilly as we stay in the 50s with a light northwest breeze. We turn up the heat quickly though on Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds turning to the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts last night were minimal with those that saw rain seeing around a tenth of an inch or so. Mostly to partly cloudy skies this morning should gradually clear to partly cloudy to maybe mostly sunny late this afternoon. Winds today will be from the NW at 5 to 10 becoming south later this evening. High temperatures today will stay chilly in the low to mid 50s and overnight we will be in the low 40s.

We warm up once again for Monday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and a few low 70s! Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and skies will be mostly sunny. Tuesday looks a degree or two warmer than Monday with similar winds and skies.

A cold front puts an end to the warmer weather Tuesday night kicking our temperatures back to the 50s to end this upcoming work week. We may even see a light freeze on Wednesday night.

warming up for a brief time before we freeze again (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Today looks a little chilly, but make plans to be outside Monday and Tuesday when we warm up. A freeze is possible again this coming Wednesday night. Be sure to take precautions and bring in or cover any plants (the ones you have left anyway) you may want to keep for a bit longer.

