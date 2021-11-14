Advertisement

Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks with members of the United Auto Workers outside of a...
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack talks with members of the United Auto Workers outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. About 10,000 UAW workers have gone on strike against John Deere since last Thursday at plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks ago will vote on soon.

The United Auto Workers said in a statement Friday night that the proposed contract with the agricultural machinery giant “includes modest modifications” to the latest rejected proposal, which included immediate 10% raises. The union described the new proposal as the company’s “last, best and final offer.”

The contract is set to be voted on by union members on Wednesday. It would cover more than 10,000 Deere workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas, who make the company’s iconic John Deere green tractors and other equipment.

