RCPD needs the publics surrounding a theft of a red trailer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department needs the public’s help locating a red trailer that was last seen in early November.

RCPD posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon saying they’re looking for any information surrounding the theft of a red 18′ Road Clipper trailer from Kansas Coring and Cutting in the 1200 block of Marlatt Ave. between November 6 and 10.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

