Advertisement

Local Christmas tree farm is ready for holiday season, despite national tree shortage

Country Christmas Tree Farm is ready to sell their Christmas trees! They have been working year...
Country Christmas Tree Farm is ready to sell their Christmas trees! They have been working year round to display the best variety.(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Country Christmas Tree Farm is ready to sell their Christmas trees! They have been working year round to display the best variety.

“When have to spray early in the year, that’s in like March and then we have to plant trees in April and then May, June, and July like this year where we have a lot of moisture, we are mowing grass all summer and mowing the Christmas trees,” said owner, Eldon Clawson.

Clawson says they sell around 550 Christmas trees a season with some of them brought in from our states.

“We get our trees from Wisconsin, but we cant grow fir trees around here and a lot of people like them so we bring them in,” Clawson said.

Clawson says like most farms, he is experiencing a shortage on trees.

“Our own supplier was out 3,000 trees so we didn’t get our 250 trees we usually bring in, we didn’t get them this year except we have a friend in St. John, Kansas and he managed to get my 70 which came in yesterday but I am still trying to get 150 for next weekend,” he said.

He says with such a high demand, and a low quantity available, prices of Christmas trees may be on the rise.

“They are going to be a little more experience and the main reason for that is the truck expense and getting them trucked here, they are charging us more for trucking, we are going to have to add that to the expense of the tree so they will be more but everyone is trying to hold tree prices themselves to the same as last year.”

Weekend appointments are available, you can check schedule your visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Crews battle Saturday morning structure fire in North Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.
Boil water advisory issued for Lancaster and Rural Water District in Atchison Co.
Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year