Local Christmas tree farm is ready for holiday season, despite national tree shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Country Christmas Tree Farm is ready to sell their Christmas trees! They have been working year round to display the best variety.

“When have to spray early in the year, that’s in like March and then we have to plant trees in April and then May, June, and July like this year where we have a lot of moisture, we are mowing grass all summer and mowing the Christmas trees,” said owner, Eldon Clawson.

Clawson says they sell around 550 Christmas trees a season with some of them brought in from our states.

“We get our trees from Wisconsin, but we cant grow fir trees around here and a lot of people like them so we bring them in,” Clawson said.

Clawson says like most farms, he is experiencing a shortage on trees.

“Our own supplier was out 3,000 trees so we didn’t get our 250 trees we usually bring in, we didn’t get them this year except we have a friend in St. John, Kansas and he managed to get my 70 which came in yesterday but I am still trying to get 150 for next weekend,” he said.

He says with such a high demand, and a low quantity available, prices of Christmas trees may be on the rise.

“They are going to be a little more experience and the main reason for that is the truck expense and getting them trucked here, they are charging us more for trucking, we are going to have to add that to the expense of the tree so they will be more but everyone is trying to hold tree prices themselves to the same as last year.”

Weekend appointments are available, you can check schedule your visit here.

