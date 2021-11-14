Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas won their first conference road game since 2008 after beating Texas on the road 57-56.

The win for Kansas ends an 18 game conference losing streak.

Coming out of the gates, the Jayhawks were dominating on every phase of the ball.

Their first possession was a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Devin Neal touchdown run.

On the Longhorns ensuing possession, KU defensive end Kyron Johnson forced a fumble that was recovered by the Jayhawks. 10-plays later, Jalon Daniels fired to tight end Mason Fairchild for an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Both sidelines would trade scores on the next few drives. With a minute left in the first half, Jacobee Bryant jumped in front of a pass, intercepted it and returned it the other direction for a pick-six.

Kansas held a 35-14 lead at the half.

.@jacobeebryant33 coming through with the pick 6 💪 pic.twitter.com/7Ljtqn5Zi5 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021

The magic started to fizzle out for the Jayhawks in the second half. The Longhorns outscored Kansas by 14 points in the third quarter to pull within 7 points.

But, Jalon Daniels executed a 9-play, 73-yard drive that ended in a two-yard touchdown toss to Kwamie Lassiter.

TOUCHDOWN#Jayhawks: 49#Longhorns: 35



This was an incredible drive by Jalon Daniels. He completed 3/3 passes for 47 yards and threw this touchdown pass to Kwami Lassiter. The senior receiver does a great job of getting his feet in. #kufball pic.twitter.com/C4gSaV7fvZ — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 14, 2021

Texas would force overtime and put up the first points on their first possession.

Kansas on their ensuing attempt in overtime, Devin Neal ran in the goal line touchdown. Then, the team went for the two-point conversion. Daniels found Jared Casey for the two-point try to win 57-56.

Alright Alright Alright pic.twitter.com/1apXx8fsCc — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 14, 2021

Devin Neal and Jalon Daniels had two of their best games as Kansas football players.

The true freshmen running back from Lawrence carried the ball 24 times for 143 yards and four total touchdowns. Daniels completed 21/30 passes for 202 yards and five total touchdowns.

The Jayhawks get their first Big 12 road win since Oct. 4, 2008 at Iowa State, snapping a 56-game conference road losing streak.



It was by far the longest active streak in FBS, which now belongs to Vanderbilt (11 straight). pic.twitter.com/PBQw4hfFIZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 14, 2021

Kansas (2-8) will next play TCU. That game is scheduled to be kicked off at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November, 20, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.