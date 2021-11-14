Ichabods make it into D-II Football Playoffs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since the 2011 season, Washburn hear their name called on Selection Sunday and will play in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The Ichabods gathered in booster club room at Lee Arena and saw they were named a 7th seed in the tournament. In the opening round, the ‘Bods will play Harding (10-1).

This marks the fourth time in program history that Washburn has made it into the playoffs.

“We are thrilled and excited for the NCAA playoffs,” Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig said. “Our team can enjoy the next couple of hours, but then it will be time to get to work on Harding.”

Washburn will kick off against Harding Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1:00 p.m. The game will be played at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas.

BREAKING



Washburn (@IchabodFTBL) made it into the Super Region III playoffs. They’ll play two-seeded Harding (10-1). The team was excited to hear their name called. #GoBods pic.twitter.com/pwNbiNcWfA — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 14, 2021

The seedings for the NCAA Playoffs for Super Region 3

No. 1 Ferris State (10-0)

No. 2 Harding (10-1)

No. 3 Northwest Missouri (10-1)

No. 4 Grand Valley State (9-1)

No. 5 Lindenwood (9-2)

No. 6 Central Washington (9-2)

No. 7 Washburn (10-2)

