Advertisement

Ichabods make it into D-II Football Playoffs

Washburn gathers around head coach Craig Schurig after the football team beat Missouri Southern...
Washburn gathers around head coach Craig Schurig after the football team beat Missouri Southern 38-28 on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers and Washburn Athletics
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time since the 2011 season, Washburn hear their name called on Selection Sunday and will play in the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

The Ichabods gathered in booster club room at Lee Arena and saw they were named a 7th seed in the tournament. In the opening round, the ‘Bods will play Harding (10-1).

This marks the fourth time in program history that Washburn has made it into the playoffs.

“We are thrilled and excited for the NCAA playoffs,” Ichabod head coach Craig Schurig said. “Our team can enjoy the next couple of hours, but then it will be time to get to work on Harding.”

Washburn will kick off against Harding Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1:00 p.m. The game will be played at First Security Stadium in Searcy, Arkansas.

The seedings for the NCAA Playoffs for Super Region 3

No. 1 Ferris State (10-0)

No. 2 Harding (10-1)

No. 3 Northwest Missouri (10-1)

No. 4 Grand Valley State (9-1)

No. 5 Lindenwood (9-2)

No. 6 Central Washington (9-2)

No. 7 Washburn (10-2)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Dustin Dean Benton, 45, of Meriden and Kristina Marie Arb, 56, of Olathe was arrested following...
Two people were arrested in Jackson Co. following early Saturday morning pursuit
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Texas during the first half of an...
Jayhawks upsets Texas 57-56 in overtime on the road
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Crews battle Saturday morning structure fire in North Topeka

Latest News

Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes celebrates with her team after netting a game-winning goal in a...
Emporia State wins program’s first MIAA women’s soccer conference championship
Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
No. 24 Washburn ends regular season with 38-28 win over Missouri Southern
K-State upends West Virginia 34-17