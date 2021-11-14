Advertisement

Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year

Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year
Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We may be gearing up for Thanksgiving, but for some, its not too early to kick off some Christmas cheer.

The Cortez family held their annual Holiday Light Show ceremony Saturday night in front of hundreds looking to kickoff the season.

“I was not expecting this when I first started this back in 2008, it was just a side hobby and it’s slowly turning into a tradition that a lot of Topekans like and enjoy. Even people from Lawrence, Manhattan, Kansas City, they drive just to come see the show,” said Louie Cortez.

It’s November 13th but it’s never too early to start getting ready for the Christmas season.

“Celebrate the holiday season together and really just enjoy the night.”

Louie Cortez organized the first holiday light show in 2008.

It’s still running strong, and the lights are still running simultaneously with music.

This year they received chairs from the Topeka Zoo so people didn’t have to stand or bring their own.

“We never know with the weather, I’ve always had some good luck doing the second week of November. Pretty much after the second week, it gets pretty cold so this weekend is pretty mild. I’m not too crazy to do a ceremony.”

Cortez said this year’s lights show is dedicated to those affected by Covid-19 and the front line workers during the pandemic. He said it’s great to be back with everyone enjoying the holiday spirit.

“People have not been able to go out and meet with different people and other people. I did have to decide whether we were going to require masks or not, since we are outdoors and transmission is pretty low in Topeka, it’s pretty low everywhere. I thought it’d be a good thing to do for the community, just have everyone together.”

The lights turn on at 6 p.m. And off at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday the lights stay on until 11 p.m.

You can come see these lights at 3919 Southeast 30th Terrace and tune into 100.1 FM radio for the music that goes with it. They also have speakers outside for those walking by.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
Emporia State finishes season 6-5 with loss to #4 Northwest Missouri
Emporia State finishes season 6-5 with loss to #4 Northwest Missouri
#24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2
#24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2