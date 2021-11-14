Hundreds gather for the first Cortez Holiday Lights Show of the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We may be gearing up for Thanksgiving, but for some, its not too early to kick off some Christmas cheer.

The Cortez family held their annual Holiday Light Show ceremony Saturday night in front of hundreds looking to kickoff the season.

“I was not expecting this when I first started this back in 2008, it was just a side hobby and it’s slowly turning into a tradition that a lot of Topekans like and enjoy. Even people from Lawrence, Manhattan, Kansas City, they drive just to come see the show,” said Louie Cortez.

It’s November 13th but it’s never too early to start getting ready for the Christmas season.

“Celebrate the holiday season together and really just enjoy the night.”

Louie Cortez organized the first holiday light show in 2008.

It’s still running strong, and the lights are still running simultaneously with music.

This year they received chairs from the Topeka Zoo so people didn’t have to stand or bring their own.

“We never know with the weather, I’ve always had some good luck doing the second week of November. Pretty much after the second week, it gets pretty cold so this weekend is pretty mild. I’m not too crazy to do a ceremony.”

Cortez said this year’s lights show is dedicated to those affected by Covid-19 and the front line workers during the pandemic. He said it’s great to be back with everyone enjoying the holiday spirit.

“People have not been able to go out and meet with different people and other people. I did have to decide whether we were going to require masks or not, since we are outdoors and transmission is pretty low in Topeka, it’s pretty low everywhere. I thought it’d be a good thing to do for the community, just have everyone together.”

The lights turn on at 6 p.m. And off at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday the lights stay on until 11 p.m.

You can come see these lights at 3919 Southeast 30th Terrace and tune into 100.1 FM radio for the music that goes with it. They also have speakers outside for those walking by.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.