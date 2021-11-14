Goddard Mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The booking report from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office indicates the arrest happened near Kellogg and Tyler in west Wichita. Larkin also faces charges of driving improperly on a laned roadway.

Larkin was appointed Mayor in August 2020 after former Mayor Jamey Blubaugh resigned shortly after being charged, along with his wife, with counterfeiting tickets to a Sedgwick County Zoo event.

In August, Larkin filed to run for the Kansas Legislature in 2022, seeing to be the Representative for the District 101.

In Kansas, driving under the influence is a misdemeanor.

