Emporia State wins program’s first MIAA women’s soccer conference championship

Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes celebrates with her team after netting a game-winning goal in a...
Emporia State’s Aislinn Hughes celebrates with her team after netting a game-winning goal in a 4-3 victory in double-overtime against Central Missouri on Sunday, October 24, 2021.(ESU Athletics)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State is coming home with the programs first MIAA women’s soccer conference championship after beating Central Missouri 1-0 in the conference tournament.

The match was dominated on defense. Both teams combined for nearly 40 shots. The Lady Hornets had 10 shots on goal.

But, the game-winning score came for ESU in the 56th minute. Hannah Woolery’s corner kick into the box was knocked into the back of the net from a header courtesy of Aislinn Hughes.

That’s Woolery’s team leading 9th assist on the season and Hughes’ 11th goal.

After winning the conference tournament, the Lady Hornets have secured their spot in the 2021 Division-II women’s soccer tournament. The selection show and bracket release is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15. The first round of games will be played Nov. 18-19.

