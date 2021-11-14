Emporia State finishes season 6-5 with loss to #4 Northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. (WIBW) - Emporia State wrapped up their seventh winning season in the last nine years Saturday with a 35-7 road loss to No. 4 Northwest Missouri.

Braden Gleason found Jaylen Varner for a ten-yard TD early in the fourth quarter for the Hornets’ sole score of the day.

The redshirt sophomore QB also moved into fourth on the Emporia State single season passing list with 3,084 yards, passing Braxton Marstall (3,049 in 2018) and Tad Hatfield (3,068 in 2004).

Garin Higgins’ squad won three of their last four games to close the year, and finished 4-1 at home.

