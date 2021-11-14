Advertisement

Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cair Paravel football wrapped up a perfect 12-0 season Saturday with a KCAA title, 64-14 over St. Mary’s Academy.

The win marks the Lions’ third state championship in program history.

”They came to me and said, ‘Coach we want to go undefeated and we want to home the championship,’” head coach Doug Bonura said. “I said ‘Okay well, you know, that’s a good goal. Lets focus on taking first steps at a time, and they just, nope, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ And they kept pursuing that all year.”

Cair Paravel graduates three seniors: Carter Brian, Noah Hastert and Max Colombo.

“Thanks for all the people that continued to support us,” Bonura said. “It’s been great. It’s been a fun ride. The Lord has been very gracious to us.”

