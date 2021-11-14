Advertisement

#24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2

#24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2
#24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn senior QB Mitch Schurig completed 20 of 27 passes while throwing 2 TD and 0 INT en route to the Ichabods’ 38-28 season finale win over Missouri Southern.

That’s the sixth-straight win for Washburn. The ‘Bods finished the regular season 9-2.

The nine wins marks the most by Craig Schurig’s squad since 2011, when the Ichabods most recently reached the NCAA DII playoffs.

Washburn will now learn its postseason fate with the NCAA selection show slated for 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

The ‘Bods were most recently slotted ninth in the NCAA Super Regional 3 rankings; only the top seven teams in the region will make the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes

Latest News

Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
Cair Paravel wins KCCA football state championship
Emporia State finishes season 6-5 with loss to #4 Northwest Missouri
Emporia State finishes season 6-5 with loss to #4 Northwest Missouri
Kansas State running back Joe Ervin (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Vaughn leads Kansas State to 34-17 win over West Virginia
Our KPZ Sectionals Play of the Night came from Silver Lake. Gannon Remer tipped a pass for...
Play of the Night: Gannon Remer tipped pass intercepted by Blake Redmond