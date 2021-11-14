24 Ichabods top Missouri Southern, finish regular season 9-2

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn senior QB Mitch Schurig completed 20 of 27 passes while throwing 2 TD and 0 INT en route to the Ichabods’ 38-28 season finale win over Missouri Southern.

That’s the sixth-straight win for Washburn. The ‘Bods finished the regular season 9-2.

The nine wins marks the most by Craig Schurig’s squad since 2011, when the Ichabods most recently reached the NCAA DII playoffs.

Washburn will now learn its postseason fate with the NCAA selection show slated for 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

The ‘Bods were most recently slotted ninth in the NCAA Super Regional 3 rankings; only the top seven teams in the region will make the playoffs.

