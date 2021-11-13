Worlds Best Demolition Derby smashed back into Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The world’s best demolition derby smashed its way back into Stormont Vail Events Center.

Thousands of people filled the stands for the 11th annual Blizzard Bash.

Organizers say due to the pandemic canceling the event last year, they were expecting a huge turnout.

“When we were told that we were able to be here I knew it was going to be a sell-out I didn’t know it was gonna sell out as fast as it did,” Candice Freese, event manager of the Blizzard Bash said.

Little ones got a chance to turn their wheels first at the 11th annual Blizzard Bash - the world’s best demolition derby was a ‘smash’ Friday night at Stormont Vail Events Center.

“We’re basically here to crash cars and the last man wins,” Freese said.

The four-day event features about 450 drivers competing for a cash prize.

“We actually have some new single classes this year, so a lot of these drivers are new to the event this year,” Freese explained. “So that’s ages three to nine. They’re actually running tonight here and then we bump up from fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, all the way up to 60.”

“Once you get onto that arena you might have a few butterflies but after that first at your just ready to rock and a lot of these guys out here will be the same this weekend because this is the biggest showing the nation and they are here for a lot of money and a lot of bragging rights, and once they pull through that tunnel of the event center it’s all game on,” Freese added.

While participants crank up their engines, organizers say there’s always help on standby.

“One of our biggest things here and our pride is making sure that all the cars are safe. So even though we’re crashing them, they go through a thorough inspection and safety is the main concern,” Freese said.

“So we really don’t have a lot of people get hurt I mean we have had a few you know maybe brake hand, or a wrist, or an ankle or something but for the most part the cars are so safe that the people inside of them are safe too,” she added.

Organizers say there are four drivers per team.

The national team is set to win $40,000 and there’s about $200,000 in prize money for the whole event.

