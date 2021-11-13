Wichita man’s kidnapping, aggravated robbery convictions upheld after he claims court racially discriminated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man’s conviction of kidnapping and aggravated robbery has been affirmed after he claimed the court was racially discriminating against him through the exclusion of prospective jurors.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 120,590: State of Kansas v. Maurice A. Brown, it affirmed Brown’s convictions in Sedgwick Co. for kidnapping and aggravated robbery for the robbery of two Red Skye Wireless phone stores in Wichita.

In an opinion written by Justice KJ Wall, the Court said it held that Brown had failed to carry his burden to prove the State had violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution through racial discrimination in the exclusion of prospective jurors from the panel.

The Court said it also rejected Brown’s claim the statutory sentencing scheme used to sentence him violated his right to a jury trial under section 5 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights.

Finally, the Court said it held the statutory scheme governing Brown’s restitution order does not violate his right to a jury trial under the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and, upon severance of certain criminal restitution statutes, does not violate section 5.

The Court said neither party petitioned for review of the Court of Appeals holding Brown’s sentence was illegal, thus it vacated his sentence and remanded it for resentencing.

Justice Melissa Standridge and Justice Eric Rosen agreed in part but dissented from the majority’s analysis and conclusion about the restitution issue.

