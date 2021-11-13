A Topeka dental group offered free services to veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A group of six local dentists volunteered their time to see around 70- veterans on Friday, they addressed a variety of dental needs.

Heinbach-Larkin Dental Group invited veterans to receive free dental care as a token of their appreciation.

“I have wanted to do a free veterans day for a long time and I have been with the 190 for seven years and I have seen the first-hand experience of hearing about people who parents or grandparents who don’t have VA coverage and are on a fixed income and they are a group of people we do not want to leave behind and I want to help them as much as we can,” said Dr. Jeff Larkin.

Their staff performed several services --

“Anything we can do same day, we have 6 doctors so any fillings or extractions that we can do right away even an emergency root canal if needed,’ he said.

Larkin says many veterans aren’t eligible for dental benefits through the veteran’s administration so the list filled quickly.

“You don’t always get coverage if you are in the military for 20 years to make it to retire status that gets you care for life, but if you are in for 2..5..10 years you don’t always get full coverage sometimes the rules of dental care for life is it’s limited to certain teeth that get injured while you’re in the service.”

One veteran was grateful Dr. Larkin and his staff went above and beyond for veterans.

“I am so impressed and so grateful that they are doing this, it means so much to all the men and woman that served,” said veteran, John Wright.

