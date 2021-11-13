Taxed Lawrence school staff get longer Thanksgiving break

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is extending its Thanksgiving break to a full week to give overwhelmed staff a reprieve.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the school board approved a plan Friday to turn Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 — a Monday and a Tuesday — into wellness and self-care days. Staff already had the rest of the week off.

Superintendent Anthony Lewis told the board during the meeting that the time off was needed because faculty and staff were at a breaking point from the stress and other difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has been difficult because faculty and staff are stretched thin. Lewis said they were being asked to help fill roles and duties that are currently unfilled because of staff and substitute teacher shortages. In some cases, faculty and staff are giving up their planning and lunch periods to fill in.

“We need to take action and listen to our staff,” Lewis said. “We need to give our staff and students the opportunity to rest and recharge so they can come back to finish off the semester strong.”

The Lansing district also has extended Thanksgiving break to a full week.

