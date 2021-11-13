Shoppers find unique gifts at Gnome for the Holidays craft fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers had a chance to get their hands on some one of a kind finds at Lake Sherwood’s Gnome for the Holidays craft fair Saturday.

Stephanie Blaker, an organizer of the event said homemade gifts are a great option this holiday season with many industries facing supply shortages.

“There’s nothing like getting a handmade gift, obviously,” she said.

“Especially this year with items not being on the shelf and in stock, you don’t have to wait for a handmade item to come from China, it’s already here.”

Blaker, who is also a vendor said homemade items offer plenty of creative options for decorating or for gifts. .

“We have crafters who use their hands in various ways whether it be floral making, toll making, sign making, wreath making, people enjoy getting something that comes from the heart and is created by hand,” she said.

Shoppers say the variety is appreciated.

“I like to make crafts myself so coming out and finding things that other people have made that I really enjoy just makes it more special more than something manufactured somewhere,” said Pam Tatum.

“It’s always fun to purchase something that somebody’s put a lot of time and effort and expertise in and it’s kind of fun to buy something handmade,” added Suzanne Bull, another shopper.

Blaker hopes whatever shoppers may choose, the craft makes for a special holiday.

“I think this is going to be one of the years people are going to want to get together with family,” she said.

“Last year with COVID being at its prime and the mask mandate, people were not getting together as much, people are really going to want together and celebrate around the tree.”

Some vendors will be at another Holiday Open house at Barb’s Country Barn on Saturday November 20 from 9:00-4:00 pm and Sunday from 11:00- 3:00 pm.

Santa will be a special guest on Sunday.

Barb’s Country Barn is located at 4008 SW Topeka Boulevard.

