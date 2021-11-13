Saturday night forecast: Light rain through tonight for some areas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures tonight will be above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s. That’s a good thing because we are expecting light rain showers through tonight that should clear before Sunday morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a moderate chance for scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds Turning from the N at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Rainfall tonight will be light to moderate in some cases with less than 0.25″ expected with areas likely seeing around 0.10″. Otherwise, temperatures stay chilly on Sunday in the low to mid 50s. A weak cold front will pass through with the rain tonight so winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

The good news is that the chilly and gloomy weather doesn’t last too long. South winds return on Monday pumping warmer air with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and believe it or not, we are tracking 70s for Tuesday! Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with south-southwest winds breezy at times at 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph on Tuesday. Lows will also be a little warmer with overnight temperatures in the mid 40s Monday and Tuesday night.

A strong cold front sweeps through Northeast Kansas Tuesday night and the warmer weather comes to an end once again. Temperatures to end this coming hover in the low to mid 50s for highs and low to mid 30s for overnight lows.

Warming on the 8-day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Rain is what we are expecting tonight with temperatures above freezing. No winter weather! Rain showers will be light and scattered with most places seeing around 0.10″. Rain moves in after midnight and should clear before Sunday morning. Make plans to be outside on Monday and Tuesday because we are going to warm up once again.

