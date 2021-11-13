Saturday forecast: Cold start to the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid 20s with wind chills in some places as low as the teens. We will warm slightly this afternoon into the 40s and 50s with the warming trend continuing through Tuesday when we may reach the 70s!

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a moderate chance for scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds Turning from the N at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

There is a moderate chance for light rain showers overnight tonight after midnight. Rain amounts would be less than 0.25″ at best and the activity should clear by Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures also won’t be as cold with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. A weak cold front will pass through with the rain tonight.

Sunday will be breezy with winds out of the north-northwest between 10 to 15 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will still be chilly in the low to mid 50s under Partly cloudy skies.

Believe it or not, we will continue to warm things up all the way to 70 degrees or warmer on Tuesday! It is short lived though as right now we are tracking a strong cold front for Tuesday night that would put us back in the 50s on Wednesday.

Warming trend on the 8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Today and tonight will be our coldest of the season: Wind chills as warm as the mid 30s this afternoon and as cold as the upper teens by tomorrow morning. While precipitation is low and most spots will be dry, don’t be surprised by sprinkles or drizzle today and even a low chance for a brief snow shower near the Nebraska border. No accumulation is expected but low visibility from the strong winds are possible. There is another rain chance Saturday night. Any rain that develops will remain at 0.10″ or less.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.