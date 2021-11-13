Osage Co. kicks off Operation Christmas for Kids

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage County hopes to give all kids a merry Christmas - if they can dodge the antics of a certain green grump!

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office and the county’s other public safety agencies kicked off their second annual Operation Christmas for Kids toy drive Friday.

Sheriff Chris Wells says donation bins are set up at more than two dozen sites around the county. People can take donations of new, unwrapped toys to any of the locations.

Wells said they are working with location organizations to get the toys to children in need.

The response to the first toy drive was overwhelming, and Undersheriff Scott Brenner said he and Wells are passionate about the effort.

“Both of us are parents and we want every kid wake up and have the feeling of having toys underneath the tree. This is our way of giving back to the kids,” Brenner said.

Looking to thwart the efforts, though, may be the Grinch. Last year, he was spotted engaging in shenanigans across the county, trying to steal the toy donations. Eventually, his heart grew three sizes and he was persuaded to give them back. The year before, the Grinch tried to steal holiday spirit before joining the community celebration in Overbrook.

You can follow the Grinch’s antics this year - including Friday’s first siting - on the Osage County Grinch Info and Tips page on Facebook.

Toy drop off locations: Carbondale Area: Carbondale Police Department & Carbondale Fire Station Osage City Area: Osage City Police Department, Osage City Fire Station, Osage Hardware, & McCoy’s Radio Shack Melvern Area: Melvern City Hall, Eisenhower State Park Overbrook Area: Overbrook Police Department, Overbrook Fire Station, & Overbrook Dollar General Lyndon Area: Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage County Jail Facility, Lyndon Police Department / City Hall, Ann’s Diner, & Lyndon Dollar General Burlingame Area: Burlingame Police Department, Burlingame Fire Station, Burlingame Dollar General, & Aunt B’s Quenemo Area: Quenemo City Hall Scranton Area: Scranton Police Department, Scranton Fire Station, & Four Corners restaurant Vassar Area: E store Sales & Auction Service, Pomona State Park, Green Acres Restaurant

