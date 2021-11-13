Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man wielding two machetes in the parking lot of the Capitol Plaza Hotel has been arrested after he assaulted police officers.

Just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, the Topeka Police Department said officers were called to 1717 SW Topeka Blvd., Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Staff reported a disturbance with a man “going after guests in the parking lot... armed with a large machete.”

TPD said the man had been banned from the hotel before the incident. The area had been congested due to the sold-out crowd at the Blizzard Bash Demolition Derby at Stormont Vail Event Center just to the south.

When officers arrived, they said they found Norman Kelly, 59, of Topeka, running onto SW 17th St. He is accused of committing several aggravated assaults on multiple officers as he brandished two large knives.

Officers said they had to use force to take Kelly into custody, but no other injuries were reported for anyone involved other than minor scrapes and bruises on Kelly.

Kelly was taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections for criminal trespass, felony obstruction and four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

