Kansas High Court affirms sentence for man who claims 1997 first-degree murder sentence illegal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a man who has been in prison since 1997 claimed his sentence was illegal, the Kansas Supreme Court said it affirmed his sentence.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,444: State of Kansas v. Adam N. Valdez, it affirmed the denial of Valdez’s pro se motion to correct what he claimed to be an illegal sentence of first-degree murder and other crimes.

The Court said it quickly dismissed three of his five assertions of error as inadequately briefed on appeal, and thus waived under Kansas law. It noted those claims alternatively would have failed on the merits.

The Court also said it held Valdez’s remaining two assertions of error failed on the merits.

First, the Court said even if an initial challenge to the certification of a juvenile as an adult was improper, this type of claim is an attack on the conviction itself and improper to raise in a motion to correct an illegal sentence.

Finally, the Court said Finney Co. District Court properly construed Valdez’s pro se motion as one to correct an illegal sentence based on the motion’s form and substance.

Valdez has been imprisoned since February 1997 for crimes that happened in February 1996. He was convicted of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, murder in the first degree and conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

