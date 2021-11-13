Judge weighs evidence in 2019 KCPD involuntary manslaughter case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A judge has said he needs time to weigh evidence in a 2019 Kansas City Police Department involuntary manslaughter case after closing arguments were made on Friday, Nov. 12.

KCTV5 reports prosecutors argue Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere should be convicted of involuntary manslaughter. They also claimed to clear DeValkenaere would “shred the Fourth Amendment,” which protects Americans from unreasonable searches and seizures.

“No citizen should expect police to run into their backyard,” said prosecutor Dion Sankar.

Prosecutors said the fatal shooting of Cameron Lamb happened on private property and officers did not have a search warrant, which gave them no right to be there. They believe the killing was preventable.

“No one is above the law,” said Sankar.

The 2019 incident started when Lamb led officers on a high-speed chase after he chased a different vehicle. The chase was spotted by an officer who reported it to officers in a police helicopter which led a nearby squad to engage and follow Lamb to his house.

Prosecutors argue the situation had de-escalated when Lamb tried to park his car in the garage at his home.

However, police reported Lamb had been holding and pointing a gun at an officer, which has been questioned by prosecutors who say Lamb’s left hand was previously injured and that statement simply is not true.

DeValkenaere’s legal team has argued he was just doing his job and had reasonable suspicion because Lamb had been seen chasing another car at 60 to 90 miles per hour.

In closing arguments, the defense stated a vehicle running a red light and weaving into other lanes at high speeds was just as dangerous as a bullet from a gun.

“This case is about everyday reality of policing in this city,” argued attorney Dawn Parsons.

The defense said DeValkenaere entered the backyard using a shared driveway, which is public property. They argued DeValkenaere backed his partner when they were investigating the crime and ultimately had saved his partner’s life.

“Eric never went into the residence...it’s the yard!” Parsons said.

The defense said DeValkenaere clearly saw Lamb reaching and pointing his gun at his partner when he fired the shots.

“Did Mr. Lamb have a gun in his truck? Yes!” said Parsons.

The defense also called the allegations of planted evidence “conspiracy theories.” It insinuated many accusations during the trial were intended for another audience and not the judge.

“What would a reasonable officer do in the same situation?”, questioned Parsons.

The defense presented videos of photos from social media which depicted Lamb using his left hand and driving with a gun in his lap.

A medical expert testified that he believed Lamb’s 2015 injuries would not have prevented him from using a gun, but that expert also never treated Lamb. He only got to review Lamb’s medical records.

KCTV5 also reports there is no body camera evidence in the trial. The shooting took place in December 2019, before KCPD began to use body cams in April 2021. The team of officers was also not in police uniforms, but plainclothes instead. The bulletproof vests were the only clothing labeled “police.”

The judge has indicated the decision will likely come by the middle of next week. He said he needs time to digest all of the evidence.

