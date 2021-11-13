Jardine Elementary & Middle Schools provide food and vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Outside of Jardine Middle School, teachers, students and other members of the community formed a line to pass out food to those who need it.

“This is a bunch of food through Harvesters that was donated and people line up, there is no registration process so they take historical data on how many people come through and how much food gets dropped off and that determines how much goes to each family,” said volunteer, Shaun Keithline.

Then across the parking lot at Jardine Elementary School, KDHE and Topeka Public Schools held a vaccine clinic for ages 5-11.

“So we had a little bit over 100 families coming to this site and then later this week we have another 100 families,” said District 501 Superintendent, Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

Anderson says with elementary and middle school students eligible for the shot, hopefully Covid numbers will not rise over the holidays.

“Part of doing this in November is allowing us to give a second vaccination in December so before students go on their holiday break and before they travel in the winter, they have a chance to be fully protected and the people they are going to see are fully protected,” Anderson said.

One parent says, having his daughter receive her first dose, gives him a sigh of relief.

“One of the big stresses for parents of this entire pandemic has been worrying about your children and keep all of our kids, they are our most prized possession safe and healthy so being able to have her vaccinated having some protection against this virus and even for the general public broadly getting to have our arms around this thing by getting a higher percentage of our population vaccinated is really a good thing,” said Patrick Woods.

The second vaccine will be given on December 11th for those who received their first shot Saturday morning.

