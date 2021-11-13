Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly receives booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine

(Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office said she received her booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” Kelly said.

“I wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself, which is why today I received my COVID-19 booster shot. Whether you are considering your first shot or signing up for a booster, I urge everyone to get the facts and get vaccinated. Together, we can put an end to this deadly pandemic.”

Kelly’s office said the CDC recommends boosters for several groups of Kansans.

The groups include:

  • People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition, should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot;
  • Residents 18-plus in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot;
  • People aged 18-plus years with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot;
  • People aged 18-plus years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The Governor’s office said the vaccine booster dose only applies to individuals who completed the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series at least 6 months ago.

The office added for all people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

