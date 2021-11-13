Advertisement

Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City’s downtowns

FILE - (Source: Jared Ficklin/Argodesign)
FILE - (Source: Jared Ficklin/Argodesign)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An overhead gondola would connect the downtowns of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, under a proposal that a planning official is touting.

The Kansas City Star reports that a 15-page preliminary study has been completed, although no money has been committed yet.

But Gunnar Hand, the director of planning and urban design at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, said this is a good time to consider such an ambitious project.

The recent passage of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill will make new revenue sources available to cities and states across the country.

He envisions a “bluff-to-bluff” crossing that would move people from Case Park in Quality Hill over the Kansas River to St. John’s Park in Strawberry Hill, with a potential stop in the West Bottoms.

Specific costs are unknown, but Hand said a gondola is more affordable at crossing a river than light rail. On average, the gondola would cost $25 million per mile, about half the $50 million per mile it took to build the Kansas City Streetcar’s starter line downtown.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes
Hayden Cook
St. George man arrested after additional investigation into 2018 crash that killed one

Latest News

FILE - Police find "Native Hosts" panel stolen from KU art museum
2 men charged with Native American art exhibit theft
FILE - Students enter Free State High School in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009. (AP...
Taxed Lawrence school staff get longer Thanksgiving break
Adam Valdez
Kansas High Court affirms sentence for man who claims 1997 first-degree murder sentence illegal
Auburn Fire retires former Engine 51 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Auburn Fire says goodbye to 1999 former Engine 51