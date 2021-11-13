Crews battle Saturday morning structure fire in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A structure fire caused $60,000 worth of damage in North Topeka Saturday morning.

According to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, flames were discovered just before 3:00 AM Saturday at 309 NW Fairchild Street.

Harrison said crews found fire and smoke coming from the home before extinguishing the blaze.

Crews found the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

Harrison said representatives of the property met with investigators during the fire.

The Fire Marshal said the fire was contained to the home with the exception siding damage to the empty house to the west.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

It is estimated $52,500 worth of damage was done to the structure.

$7,500 of damage was associated with contents lost.

No smoke detectors were found in the house of origin.

