Advertisement

Crews battle Saturday morning structure fire in North Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A structure fire caused $60,000 worth of damage in North Topeka Saturday morning.

According to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison, flames were discovered just before 3:00 AM Saturday at 309 NW Fairchild Street.

Harrison said crews found fire and smoke coming from the home before extinguishing the blaze.

Crews found the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

Harrison said representatives of the property met with investigators during the fire.

The Fire Marshal said the fire was contained to the home with the exception siding damage to the empty house to the west.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.

It is estimated $52,500 worth of damage was done to the structure.

$7,500 of damage was associated with contents lost.

No smoke detectors were found in the house of origin.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes
Manhattan Fire Dept. crews responded to the Dillon's grocery store on Sarber Ln. Friday morning...
Welder sparks fire inside Manhattan grocery store

Latest News

(Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)
Gov. Laura Kelly receives booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine
KPZ Riverton vs Rossville
KPZ Week 11: Riverton 14, Rossville 56
Carbondale Person of Interest
Carbondale Police attempt to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation
Lyon Co. fatal
59-year-old man dies after 2-vehicle accident in rural Lyon Co.