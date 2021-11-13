Biscuits and gravy breakfast raises money for Keats Lions Club

KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keats Lions Club were up early serving breakfast on Saturday.

Community members were invited to dine-in or drive-thru for breakfast at the Keats Community Center on Saturday morning.

“We discovered last year that, you know, people like to come out and, you know, it’s convenient to go through the drive through, deliver the food right to your window.” Kansas Lions Club District 17A 1st Vice-District Governor, Rich Webster says.

Hearty portions of biscuits and gravy were dished up, with coffee, milk, orange juice and hot chocolate to round out the meal.

“This particular fundraiser will go to help us raise money so that we can help people.” Webster says.

The Keats Lions Club is a huge supporter of local youth and the rural community surrounding Keats located west of Manhattan.

“Everything is a free will donation, so it’s always a great day.” Webster says.

To keep up to date with the Keats Lions Club Fundraisers and community meals, you can find them on Facebook.

