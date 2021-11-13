Advertisement

Biscuits and gravy breakfast raises money for Keats Lions Club

By Becky Goff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEATS, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Keats Lions Club were up early serving breakfast on Saturday.

Community members were invited to dine-in or drive-thru for breakfast at the Keats Community Center on Saturday morning.

“We discovered last year that, you know, people like to come out and, you know, it’s convenient to go through the drive through, deliver the food right to your window.” Kansas Lions Club District 17A 1st Vice-District Governor, Rich Webster says.

Hearty portions of biscuits and gravy were dished up, with coffee, milk, orange juice and hot chocolate to round out the meal.

“This particular fundraiser will go to help us raise money so that we can help people.” Webster says.

The Keats Lions Club is a huge supporter of local youth and the rural community surrounding Keats located west of Manhattan.

“Everything is a free will donation, so it’s always a great day.” Webster says.

To keep up to date with the Keats Lions Club Fundraisers and community meals, you can find them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Norman Kelly
Man wielding machetes at Capitol Plaza Hotel arrested after four officers assaulted
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes

Latest News

Biscuits and gravy breakfast raises money for Keats Lions Club
Kansas State running back Joe Ervin (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Vaughn leads Kansas State to 34-17 win over West Virginia
Jardine Elementary School held a vaccine clinic for ages 5-11
Jardine Elementary & Middle Schools provide food and vaccines
A shopper looks for crafts
Shoppers find unique gifts at Gnome for the Holidays craft fair