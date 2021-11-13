Advertisement

Auburn Fire says goodbye to 1999 former Engine 51

Auburn Fire retires former Engine 51 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Auburn Fire retires former Engine 51 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.(Auburn Fire)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn Fire said goodbye to its 1999 firetruck former Engine 51 after nearly 21 years of service on Friday.

Shawnee County Fire District #2 - Auburn Fire says Friday, Nov. 12, was a bittersweet day for members of the department as they said goodbye to a 1999 American LaFrance former Engine 51.

Auburn Fire said the engine served the department for nearly 21 years. It said it delivered the truck to Simon Fire Equipment in Farley, Iowa, on Friday.

Auburn Fire said it would like to give a special thanks to Tony Evaden, Jim Clarke and Billy Hester for ensuring the engine was delivered.

