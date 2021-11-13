Ahead of special legislative session, committee considers bill drafts that would protect unvaccinated workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas legislature will return for a special session.

After receiving petitions from both chambers, Governor Laura Kelly announced Friday evening the legislature will return November 22.

“Today, the legislature delivered a successful petition to my office; I take my constitutional obligations as Governor seriously, and am announcing a special session accordingly,” Kelly said in a release.

Earlier Friday, the Special Committee on Government Overreach and COVID-19 Mandates met to consider bills they plan to put on the table.

One bill would expand exemptions to COVID vaccine mandates and the other opens unemployment benefits to those who are out of a job due to not getting a shot.

“The Biden Administration has put employers in a really bad situation where they’re the policeman and they shouldn’t be put in that position,” said Rep. John Barker, a Republican from Abilene.

“I think there’s a lot of confusion even within individuals that are confusing their religious beliefs with personal beliefs,” said Rep. Vic Miller a Topeka Democrat.

A few speakers wore stars of David and compared the current treatment of unvaccinated workers to Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Some who support the bill drafts believe they could go further.

“The current text of the bill is a great start to codifying workers’ rights to opt out of vaccines, it fails to address legitimate objections to COVID vaccines aside from religious or medical,” Tom Salt told the committee.

“The easiest way to address this would to add a conscientious objection clause, thereby allowing workers to object to the vaccine for any reason.”

Some who testified against the bills believe they set a dangerous precedent.

“We’re seeing religious exemption requests increase despite the lack of religious leadership calling for such opposition to vaccines,” Michael Poppa of Mainstream Coalition said in his testimony.

“We live in a hostile political climate and we’re seeing the request for religious exemptions can and will be conflated with political and personal opposition.”

Committee members said they will have a lot to consider during the special session.

“I’m okay with some of what everybody said I’m not okay with everything that almost anyone says if that makes any sense,” Miller said.

“Some of the comments the governor has made recently about not liking the mandates, I think we can work something out, hopefully we can,” said Barker.

The Kansas Democratic Party and Republican Senate President Ty Masterson both issued statements condemning the comparisons of the mandates to the Holocaust.

On the issue of unemployment, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce told the committee it is concerned about the potential impact on business taxes.

