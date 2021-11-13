Advertisement

2 men charged with Native American art exhibit theft

FILE - Police find "Native Hosts" panel stolen from KU art museum
FILE - Police find "Native Hosts" panel stolen from KU art museum
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two University of Kansas students have been charged with stealing part of a Native American art exhibit that also was vandalized while displayed outside a campus museum.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Samuel McKnight and John Wichlenski were charged Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with theft of property of a value of at least $1,500 but less than $25,000.

The exhibit, titled “Native Hosts,” by artist Hock E Aye Vi Edgar Heap of Birds, is installed outside the Spencer Museum of Art.

It consists of five aluminum signs that name Native tribes who historically or currently inhabit the region now called Kansas. On each sign, the colonial name is printed backward while the name of the land’s original occupants is printed forward.

Charging documents filed against McKnight and Wichlenski say the artwork heist happened around Sept. 29. The stolen panel was recovered the next day, officials said previously.

The theft happened more than three weeks after two unidentified people damaged four of the pieces. The vandalism forced officials to take down the exhibit for repairs before reinstalling it. No one has been charged in the vandalism.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jovanna Davis, 25, Desiree Dunford, 27, and Valisa Allen, 25, were arrested in Jackson County...
Three Texas women accused of robbing Holton Walmart; 22 iPhones recovered
The Jackson County Sheriff Department reports a Texas man is in custody after leading police on...
Texas man leads authorities on high-speed chase through two counties
James Boatwright, 22 (left) and Davontra Alston, 26 (right) were arrested Wednesday night after...
Three charged for April 2020 shooting death all convicted of First Degree Murder
Charlee, 3, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes this past March.
“Everything has changed:” Family raises awareness through daughter’s diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes
Hayden Cook
St. George man arrested after additional investigation into 2018 crash that killed one

Latest News

FILE - (Source: Jared Ficklin/Argodesign)
Gondola proposed to connect Kansas City’s downtowns
FILE - Students enter Free State High School in Lawrence, Kan., Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009. (AP...
Taxed Lawrence school staff get longer Thanksgiving break
Adam Valdez
Kansas High Court affirms sentence for man who claims 1997 first-degree murder sentence illegal
Auburn Fire retires former Engine 51 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Auburn Fire says goodbye to 1999 former Engine 51